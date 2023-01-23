Election: DSS boss tasks personnel on professionalism, neutrality

By Monday Ijeh

The Department of State Security (DSS) has tasked its personnel to be professional and neutral in the discharge of their duties before, during and after the general elections.

A statement by Dr Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, said the Director-General of the Service, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi made the call on Monday in Abuja.

He said Bichi spoke at the opening of a capacity building seminar on Public Relations organised by the service for mid-level officers drawn from State Commands.

Afunanya said the seminar was part of related trainings and courses outlined for personnel of the service ahead of the general elections.

He said resource persons for the seminar were drawn from the media, public relations practice and the academia.

The DSS spokesman said participants at the seminar had pledged to work in collaboration with sister agencies, INEC and all relevant stakeholders to ensure peaceful elections across the country.

Afunanya said the service had between Jan. 18 and 21, held a four-day strategic workshop for state directors of security and heads of institutions.

He said the workshop was part of the DSS preparedness for the general elections.

According to him, during the exercise, Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu addressed the participants on the commission’s preparedness.

He said the INEC boss assured the service of the commission’s determination to deliver free, fair and credible election.

“Also, the commission, through its Director Legal, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, educated participants on the Electoral Act 2022 and its implications for security agencies.

“The Service reviewed the security situation in the country and assured INEC of its support inline with the President’s pronouncement to the world to bequeath a free and fair election,” he said. (NAN)