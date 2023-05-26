Election: CP lauds political parties in Enugu for supporting police

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, CP Ahmed Ammani, has commended the 18 political parties in the state for supporting the police actualise a secured and peaceful 2023 General Elections.

Ammani stated this when the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), led by its Chairman, Chief Edwin Alor, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Enugu on Friday.

He thanked them for heeding the pre-election pieces of advice from the Command.

The commissioner also charged them to always shun acts of violence and other electoral offences that could truncate peaceful and smooth conduct of the elections in the state.

Earlier, Alor appreciated the commissioner and the Command for manifesting gallantry and professionalism in the discharge of their statutory duties before, during and after the elections.

According to him, “our collective delight stems from the fact the police in our state manifested critical gallantry and professionalism in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities according to the best international practices.

“We are grateful that under your leadership, we saw the police working in the interest of all political parties and their candidates for the peace and security of the entire state,” he said.

“The chairman further commended the CP’s humility and wisdom in engaging them in a series of meetings ahead of the elections.

“Your message, which kept reminding us that we are brothers and sisters in Enugu State in spite of our different political alignments, was highly instructive,” he said.

Alor, however, encouraged the commissioner and the police to remain steadfast in the discharge of the onerous task of securing Enugu State.

The commissioner was joined by members of his management team and other senior officers to receive and interact with the visitors. (NAN)