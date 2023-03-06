Election: Congratulate President-elect Tinubu, Adighije urges Obi

By Deji Abdulwahab

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Chris Adighije, has called on the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to concede defeat and congratulate the nation’s president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

Adighije, who is also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, gave the advice in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that Obi should show sportsmanship by calling the declared winner of the election and congratulate him.

According to him, what Obi needs now to endear himself more in the hearts of the people of Nigeria is that act that would not snowball into destruction of lives and property.

Adighije, who is also the Chairman of the APC stakeholders in Abia, said the LP presidential candidate should think about his region, the South East, and Nigeria in taking any decision.

He expressed concern that Obi’s action would go along way to determine where the South East would be in the political equation of Nigeria.

He commended Obi for positioning the Igbos strongly in the political discuss in the country, saying “l want to congratulate the leader of my party, the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. l also will use this opportunity to congratulate Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, for his forthrightness and resilience in the election.

“I will appeal that he congratulates the winner of the Presidential poll as l believe sincerely that such a good gesture would endear him more to the hearts of the Obidient Movement and Nigeria at large.

“He should know that any decision that he takes in this circumstance has a high propensity to affect Nigerians, especially the South Easterners positively or negatively,” he said. (NAN)