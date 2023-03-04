Election : Cleric advises politicians, public to embrace peace

By Toba Ajayi

Pastor Adekunle Thomas of Jesus Palace Church, Ilorin, has advised politicians and the public to embrace peace as the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly election holds on March 11.

Thomas, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), tasked politicians and the masses to embrace peace and accept the outcome of the election.

He advised politicians to lead by example by not instigating violence and to call their supporters to order for peace to reign.

” Whatever may be the outcome of the forthcoming election, let us embrace peace and not instigate any violence by our actions or utterances.

” Nigeria’s unity should be the priority. Say no to violence and embrace peace. Politics is not a do-or-die affair.

” No need to shed blood because of any politician. We can only vote and pray for a better Nigeria after the election, ” he advised.

The cleric however called on religious leaders, traditional rulers and journalists to preach peace and orientate the public on violence-free election. (NAN)