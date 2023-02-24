Election: CLEEN Foundation opens Security Support Center

The Centre for Law Enforcement Education in Nigeria (CLEEN Foundation), says it has opened Election Security Support Centre (ESSC) to disseminate pre- and post-election information, especially on activities of the Nigerian Police.

This is contained in a statement by the Executive Director of the foundation, Mr Gab Peter on Friday in Abuja.

Peter said that the center would engage the various election stakeholders, observe the election processes as well as the conduct of security agencies.

“In less than 24 hours, the nation will decide through the ballot papers. Citizens will go out to make their various choices in the presidential election.

“Based on this, we have launched the Election Security Support Centre to monitor the conduct of security agencies throughout the entire process.

“The centre has also deployed observers in 109 senatorial zones across the country.

“The observers are representatives of Civil Society Organisations, independent experts, women and youths as well as professionals in various fields,” he said.

Peter said the aim was to provideaccurate and impartial assessment of the electoral process, including how security agencies met the standards for democratic election.

“We will also offer recommendations for improvement in future elections, security-wise, based on our findings.

“We will demonstrate our solidarity and support towards consolidation of democracy, peace, stability and development in Nigeria,” he said.

The director said the assessment would be done according to the standards for democratic elections to which Nigeria had committed itself to.

“We will be objective, independent, and impartial as we undertake this assessment and conduct our duties.

“A few weeks ago we launched the traditional Election Security Threats Assessment.

“We urge the citizens to go out and exercise their franchise peacefully without molestation,” he said.

He commended the Nigerian Police Force for its preparations for the elections.

Peter urged the police to continue to follow due process and the rule of law while carrying out their duty.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), politicians and political stakeholders to shun electoral violence and vote trading.

He urged them to be fair, unbiased and objective in the discharge of their duties.

Peter enjoined key actors in the electoral process; particularly INEC, political parties, security agents, mass media, and CSO to pay attention to identified risk factors and tackle them headlong. (NAN)