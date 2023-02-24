Election: Civil Society tasks security agents on neutrality

By Naomi Sharang

An election observer group, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has called on security agencies deployed

for the the Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections to be neutral during the polls.

A member of the Team of Experts for CTA, Prof. Anthony Olusanya, made the call in Abuja, on Friday at the opening of CTA’s Situation Room for the 2023 general elections.

Olusanya is also the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Osun State University.

He said that the group had deployed no fewer than 2, 000 observers across the country while also urging the security agencies to conduct themselves with utmost neutrality and professionalism.

Olusanya said: “the CTA recognises the important role that these agencies play in the maintenance of law and order, safeguarding of election officials and materials as well as the electorate.

“In the same vein, we call on political parties and their agents to conduct themselves in accordance with the election guidelines and the rules of engagement at polling units and collation centres.

“All forms of malpractices including vote buying and selling should be avoided.

“We call on the electorate to remain vigilant, law abiding and peaceful in all their conduct before, during and after the election.”

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) performance so far urging them not to rest on their oars until a free, fair and credible election is delivered to the Nigerians.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the group, Ms Faith Nwadishi said that during the course of preparing for the election, reports gathered that Delta, Imo and Rivers were flashpoints for security agencies to look out for.

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nwadishi said that the group was concerned about Gwagwalada Area Council.

“These are very serious states of concern. Security is topmost in our priority,” she said.

The executive director also raised concerns on the increase in the number of unregistered vehicles with tinted glasses across the country.

“This is a big concern even for the security agencies and citizens across the country.”(NAN)