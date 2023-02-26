Election: Candidates pass vote of confidence on INEC, security agencies

By Philip Yatai

Some candidates in the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State have passed a vote of confidence on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for credible election.

The candidates also commended security agencies for displaying a high level of professionalism while providing security at polling units.

The candidates said in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kagoro on Saturday said that the electoral body and security agencies have lived up to expectations.

Mr Donatus Mathew, contesting for Kaura Federal Constituency under Labour Party said that INEC had done a good job and must be commended.

Mathew said that the election was free and fair and was conducted in a conducive atmosphere without a hitch.

On his part, Mr Simon Na’Allah, also contesting the Kaura Federal Constituency under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) equally described the election as “very peaceful”.

According to him, INEC and all the stakeholders have done remarkably well except for the acronyms of the NNPP and that of Labour Party that are missing in the ballot papers.

“INEC should please correct the anomaly before the Governorship and State Assembly Elections scheduled for March 11,” said.

Prof. Benjamin Gugong, contesting the Kaura Federal Constituency under the All Progressive Congress (APC), also applauded INEC for what he described as “nearly perfect” election.

“I am very impressed for the hitch-free and peaceful conduct of the election election,” he said.

Also, Mr Michael Auta contesting the Kaduna South Senatorial seat under the Labour Party also lauded INEC for a hitch-free exercise.

Auta particularly commended security agencies for keeping polling units secured and ensuring that no voter was harassed or intimidated.

“I think INEC and security agencies have done an impressive job and must be commended,” he said. (NAN)