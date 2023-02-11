Election: Buhari tasks varsity staff to maintain professionalism 

By Aminu Garko

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged university administrators that would be engaged with various support services in the 2023 general elections to maintain high degree of professionalism.

Speaking on Saturday at the 36/37 combined convocation of Bayero University Kano, Buhari said that the present administration would provide a level playing field for smooth implementation of electoral process.

“I urge those who will be involved in the elections to play their roles with the usual dignity and transparency for which our academics are very well known.

“There is no doubt that the participation of academics and other staff of universities in our country’s general elections over the years has lent more credibility and respectability to Nigeria’s democratic processes,” he said.

The president also urged all Nigerians to work for the success of the elections to help move our country forward.

Buhari also enjoined Nigerian universities to ensure that the quality of their graduates measure up to global standards.

“It is in furtherance of the goal of attaining qualitative education that the present administration has, in recent years, been supporting TETFund interventions in Research and Development.

“My firm directive to the Councils and Senates of our universities is to do all they can to ensure that our universities remain globally competitive.

“I am particularly impressed by Bayero University’s physical and academic growth.

“My attention has, however, been drawn to the University’s challenge of lack of perimeter fencing in the New Campus.

“I assure you that the Federal Government will look into the issue with a view to ensuring that the University is completely fenced and secured,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Vice-Chancellor¸ Prof. Sagir Abbas, said that 2,807 students graduated from the 2018/2019 session, while 2,841 graduated from the 2019/2020 session from the varsity’s 16 faculties.

He said 8,777 post-graduate students comprising 3,671 for 2018/2019 session and 5,106 for the 2019/2020 session emerged from the School of Postgraduate Studies and the Dangote Business School.

He added that 359 postgraduate students would receive PhDs; 5,936 would receive Master’s Degrees, while Postgraduate Diplomas would be conferred on 2,484 candidates.

Abbas said the university had good reasons to celebrate in view of its monumental success records.

Also speaking, Chancellor of the university, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, lauded the institution for financial assistance to indigent students who could not afford school fees.

He explained that the institution had reached out to some philanthropic individuals and organisations to provide scholarships to less privileged students.

Sen. Udoma Udu Udoma, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, expressed delight with the achievements recorded by the university.

Udoma pledged to support the management of the institution to do things that may be necessary to reposition the institution to adequately face current challenges so as to serve the nation and humanity better. (NAN)