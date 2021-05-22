Election begins in various polling units in Oyo.

Election into 33 local government areas in Oyo state commenced in earnest 10.00am in parts state after early morning pour in state.

In Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government Area, a large turn- voters was observed 03, Ward 08 polling , Isalu, while Ward 11, 001 and 002 North East LG, accreditation and voting had started.

9:46 am, PDP Chairmanship candidate in Iseyin Local Government, Mr Muftau Abilawon, cast his votes 03, Ward 08, Isalu.

Abilawon said that he was satisfied with the conduct of the election, adding that the turnout of electorate was also impressive.

In Ward 11, Units 18, 19, 20 and 21, Oluyole, South West Local Government, there was no sign of voting taking place and no security personnel were present at the time of filing this report.

Only one elderly woman was seen at the place. The woman, Nadia Adeyemi attributed the delay to the early downpour experienced in the state.

“The electoral officers are still sorting materials at the OYSIEC office. So, soon, they will come.

“This is a local government election, so things are done locally, “she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that men of the Nigerian police, Nigeria Security and Corps (NSCDC), and the Oyo State Security Network, code named Amotekun, were stationed at strategic points in the metropolis.

At Oje, area, Amotekun operatives were seen enforcing restriction order, apprehending commercial motorcyclists plying the roads.()

