Election: Bauchi APC hails INEC, stakeholders

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Bauchi State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has commanded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and stakeholders for the successful conduct of Feb.25 Presidential and National Assembly election.

The Chairman of the party, Alhaji Babayo Misau, who stated this at a news conference on Tuesday in Bauchi, said the party commended stakeholders in the electoral process, especially security agencies and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

“International observer groups, the media and most importantly the electorate who massively voted for our next President (Insha Allah), Sen. Bola Tinubu and other APC candidates in the just concluded elections.

“We must also commended INEC for keeping to its pledge to conduct the exercise as scheduled against all odds and apparent challenges,” he said.

Misau said APC maintained the firm view of the electorate that elections must be free, fair, credible and in line with international best practices.

“However, we must condemn in totality the cunning move made to compromise the security and INEC ad-hoc electoral officers.

“For instance, under the INEC guidelines for the 2023 General Elections, ad-hoc staff are required to be effectively trained on how to operate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and to as well, preside over elections at polling units”.

The chairman alleged that the management of INEC in the state failed to insist that the right thing were done at the right time, and resist the PDP government in the state.

“As we all know, there can never be any compromise without the compromise of INEC management in Bauchi State.

“We unconditionally demand for immediate redeployment of the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Bauchi State and the Administrative Secretary of the Commission, to ensure transparency and safeguard the sanctity of the electoral process,” he said. (NAN)