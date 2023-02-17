Election: Atiku’s victory ‘ll bring unity, development to Nigeria- Arisekola-Alao

By Suleiman Shehu

Nigeria will witness more progress, development and unity, if Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), win the Feb. 25 election.

Mrs Basirat Arisekola-Alao, the Oyo State Coordinator of SHE project of Mrs Titi Abubakar, wife of the PDP Presidential candidate, made this assertions at the inauguration of the project on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SHE project stand for Security, good Health and quality Education (SHE).

NAN reports that the project is one of the plans to be implemented when Atiku becomes the president to enhance the living standard of women, youths and Nigerians in general.

Arisekokala-Alao said that the former vice president has been tested, trusted and impacted positively on the lives of many Nigerians, which according to her, Atiku to stand out among other presidential candidates.

“If Atiku win, Nigerians will see a different country and new Nigeria will be born, because he is a unifier and true Nigerian.

“There is no where in Nigeria that Atiku has not touch, he has been tested, trusted and we believe by God’s grace that he will win by Feb. 25 and take over Nigeria,” she said.

The coordinator called on women to come out enmass and use their population strength to cast their votes for the victory of Atiku.

“Don’t let them induce you with money or entice you with cup of rice, vote wisely so that the future of your children will be better,” she said.

Arisekola said that SHE project was a plan that Atiku’s wife has in mind for youths and women, if her husband becomes the president.

She said that the project would bring quality healthcare delivery, provide security and quality education for women and Nigerians.

In her contributions, Prof. Adenike Ogunshe, a Women Rights, Needs Advocate and SHE Consultant, said that with the project, women stand the chances of being given more opportunities when a credible leader like Atiku emerge President of Nigeria.

Ogunshe decried a situation where some governors picked ticket for some aspirants and behave like an emperor, thereby short-changing women and denying them their rightful positions in government.

She said it was unethical and immoral for any governor to be using people of the state to negotiate or treat them like slaves, adding that such thing would not be tolerated and one of those things that SHE project stand to address.

Also, Dr Fumilayo Agbaje of the Department of Peace, Security and Humamitarian Studies, University of Ibadan, called on women and youths to fully participate in politics to avoid being relegated.

Agbaje said women and youths are the strength of the nation and should not only play the role of a supporter, but of an actor and engage actively in politics.

She called on youths not to allow any politician to use them to disrupt the forthcoming 2023 general elections and ensure that the election went on peacefully.

NAN reports that the event was attended by PDP women leaders, supporters across Oyo State.(NAN)