Election: ADC calls on INEC not to compromise integrity

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Chief Ralphs Nwosu, the National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to compromise its integrity on the general elections.

He made the call in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Nwosu advised the commission to follow the path of honour by maintaining their policy of continuous improvement of the electoral system and process.

This, the chairman noted, the commission had done so well and committed so much resources to.

Nwosu called on INEC to ensure that the right thing was done in light of the unfolding events surrounding the 2023 presidential election.

“It smacks of gross irresponsibility for the commission and its staff to attempt to mess with the much prized BVAS and servers in spite of the commitment and understanding of all stakeholders and our international friends,” he said.

He cited the serious works and efforts put in by the electoral umpire and commended it for conducting the 2023 general elections under difficult circumstances.

The ADC national chairman therefore urged the commission to endeavour to finish well to help the country heal and its democracy to continue to advance.

“They must not at this time collude with unpatriotic elements and self-serving politicians to compromise the integrity of the commission and our democracy.

‘”The scandalous flirtation between some of its ad-hoc staff and principal officers is capable of discrediting the commission’s effort,” he cautioned.

Besides, he urged political parties and Nigerians, especially the youths, to ensure that our nation took its rightful position in the comity of nations.

Nwosu, while commending INEC, also urged it to remain neutral and unbiased in its execution of the election.

“The voices that spoke so loudly and clearly cannot be allowed to be drowned by the evil machination of a few that had put Nigeria in darkness since independence.

“The unfolding incidents around the many regions are simply unfortunate and near despicable.

“The noticeable and embarrassing irregularities appear suspicious to the citizens of Nigeria and to many international observers.

“The youths and majority of our citizens have made so much sacrifice for this day.It behoves INEC and President Muhammadu Buhari to take whatever steps necessary to correct all abnormalities,” Nwosu said.

This, he added, was especially in all carry over elections to uphold the integrity of the nation’s electoral process, stressing that after 24 years, our democracy should be making steady progress.

He noted that residents in Rumuonhwa polling unit in Rivers, had cried out over claims made by INEC adhoc staff that they forgot the presidential ballot papers and would only proceed with the National Assembly elections.

“The developing third force is a collective effort and sacrifices of Nigerian youths following the tragedies of the end SARS.

“The Nigeria youths and citizens deserve their victory and no wedge must be placed on their way. Nigeria cannot be allowed to descend to anarchy. We have come along way.

“INEC and the Federal Government should ensure the anomalies of the elections are rectified, Nigerians have spoken and they spoke loudly and clearly.

“INEC must not allow this election to be rigged,” the ADC national chairman stressed. (NAN)