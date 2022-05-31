Elect progressives presidential candidates only, NLC admonishes parties’ delegates

By Joan Nwagwu

NLC on Monday in Abuja admonished delegates to the presidential primary elections of political parties not to vote aspirants with anti-progressives credentials.

Its president, Mr Ayuba Wabba, gave the admonition in a statement to wish the Labour Party a successful presidential primary election which held in Asaba on Monday.

The election produced Peter Obi as the party’s presidential candidate.

He advised delegates to parties’ conventions to be wary of aspirants who fake progressive credentials.

“Consideration should be given to candidates whose track records demonstrate panache, restraint, integrity and fiscal discipline.

“We want delegates to elect candidates who are pro-Nigeria and pro-workers, and who will unite the country.

“Our ideal candidates must not be looters, but patriots who will transform every kobo earned as revenue by Nigeria into valuable projects that elevate the narrative of our national development,’’ he stated.

Wabba urged youths to continue to identify with the Labour Party and adopt it as their own.

“The NLC relishes with great gusto the renewed sense of hope sweeping across the country as a rejuvenated Labour Party makes giant political strides all over the country.

“It is no longer news that credible, progressive and patriotic politicians, market women, professionals, artisans and youths of our country are daily trooping to the Labour Party.

“It is dawning on reactionary politicians that the Labour Party is fully astir and ready to roar.

“The readiness of Labour Party to roar is proved by the fact that party’s engagement with the political process in Nigeria is shaped by issues that are dear to the people of Nigeria, especially as contained in the Nigerian Workers Charter of Demands,’’ he added.

The NLC chairman noted that the Charter spoke about the prioritisation of investment in the education and health sectors and placed premium on the security of lives and property as the foundation of socio-economic renaissance.

He stressed that the new Labour Party had been repositioned for workers, pensioners, farmers, market women and men, and small and medium enterprises operators.

“Millions of Nigerian workers and pensioners are latching on the new vigour and vision of the Labour Party to take ownership of the long-suspended delivery of the Nigeria of our collective dreams.

“Such dreams are epitomised by the success of the Labour Party in different parts of the world,’’ he stated.

Wabba commended the leadership of the Labour Party headed by Comrade Julius Abure, a former trade union leader for working with the leadership of the NLC to reposition the party. (NAN)

