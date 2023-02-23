Elder statesmen urge politicians, followers to act responsively during, after elections

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The National Coalition for Peace and Unity (NACOPU) has called on the political class and their supporters to act responsibly during and after the Saturday elections.

The coalition made the call in a communique signed by Dr Cairo Ojougboh the coalition’s Proten Secretary General on Thursday in Abuja at the end of its the coalition’s inaugural meeting.

The which was chaired by Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, a former Governor of Anambra, was attended by various leaders of thought.

Others are former governors, former and serving members of the National Assembly, Ambassadors, leading members of academia, Civil Society and captains of industries among others.

The coalition urged politicians to realise that election was a game in which there would be winners and losers,

“They should therefore be conscious that they will need peace and tranquillity to live their lives after the elections,” the coalition said.

It identified peace and unity as fundamental requirements for growth and development of the country.

It resolved that the enthronement of peace and unity had no alternative irrespective of the existing diversities by way of tribe, religion and political affiliation.

It reaffirmed the coalition’s commitment to a united and peaceful Nigeria where equity, fairness and justice reigns.

The coalition said it also resolved that conscious efforts would be made by it to harness the diversity of the country as building blocs for integration, growth and development.

They stressed the need for youths to be given proper orientation about peace in our peculiar historical, cultural and geopolitical backgrounds.

It added that the efforts to enthrone peace across the country must be redoubled before, during and after the current electoral process by all stakeholders.

The coalition, members said, which was born to enthrone peace and unity in the country had agreed to work with similar bodies to reach out to other critical stakeholders to achieve same objective in the country.

It also agreed to give priority to the pursuit of peace and unity in states of the federation and communities as a long-term strategy.

“The meeting called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security services to carry out their statutory responsibility with professionalism and transparency, any officers found erring should be sanctioned thoroughly.

“All stakeholders and their supporters who breach the law should be sanctioned with no sacred cows left out to serve as deterrent to others who might have plans to disrupt peace,” the communique said.

It appealed to Nigerians to eschew violence in respect of the Naira re-design policy and to avoid any form of breakdown of law and order.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting ended with the ratification of an interim steering committee which included Sen. Ken Nnamani, a former Senate President, as National Chairman and Sen. Abubakar Gada as Deputy National Chairman (North).

Others are Amb. Godknows Igali as Deputy National Chairman (South) and Dr Cairo Ojougboh as Proten Secretary General(NAN)