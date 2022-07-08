Eld-el-Kabir: RTEAN cautions members against alcohol intake

The Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) Sango-Ota Chapter, has warned its members against consuming alcohol or intoxicating substances that could endanger the lives of motorists and passengers during the Eld-el-Kabir celebration.

The Secretary of RTEAN, Alhaji Lateef Deinde, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Friday.Deinde urged members to be road conscious and refrain from speeding, to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property during the festive period.“We are appealing to all members to desist from unnecessary intake of alcohol and do everything with decorum to ensure sanity on the highways during the Sallah.“

We felicitate with all Muslim faithful and pray that they will witness many more celebrations in the land of the living,” he said.The RTEAN scribe also cautioned members against overloading and advised them to cooperate with traffic personnel to make the period accident -free Sallah festival.

NAN reports that the Federal Government has declared July 11 and July 12 as Public Holidays for Muslim faithful to celebrate Eld-el-Kabir festival.(NAN)

