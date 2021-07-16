Eld-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 1,170 officials in Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra says it will deployed 1,170 personnel on patrol of highways during the Eld-el-Kabir celebration.

The state’s FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, made this known to newsmen on Friday in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government, on Thursday, declared July 20 and July 21 as public holidays to celebrate the Eld-el-Kabir.

Irelewuyi said the deployment became necessary due to the high vehicular movement across the country, which usually lead to gridlocks.

He said that the deployment would also help to reduce crashes and infractions and urged road users to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and traffic regulations.

He said the Corps would not tolerate speeding, dangerous driving, use of phone while driving, overloading, use of rickety vehicles, illegal use of Spy number plates and others.

“We urge the public to call 122, a toll free line, in a case of a crash or gridlock within their vicinity,” he said.

He reiterated that erring drivers to these regulations would be arrested and prosecuted.

He added that all flashpoints would be manned in collaboration with other sister agencies to ensure a happy Eld-el-Kabir celebration.

Irelewuyi wished all Muslim faithful a happy Eld-el-Kabir celebration. (NAN)

