Eld-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 100 personnel on Ore-Benin Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has deployed 100 personnel, two patrol vehicles and one ambulance on the Ore-Benin and Ore-Ondo Expressways for the Eld-el-Kabir special patrol.

The FRSC also said it would be collaborating with the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Ondo State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun, for the special patrol.

Mr Sikiru Alonge, FRSC Unit Commander, Ore Unit Command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ore, Ondo State.

He said that the Eld-el-Kabir special patrol which began on Friday would end by July 13.

Alonge said that the special patrol was to check excesses of motorists and reduce crashes on the expressways before, during and after the Eld-el-Kabir celebration.

According to him, the combined team of FRSC and other security agencies is to ensure free flow of traffic and ensure motorists and other road users obey all traffic regulations.

“We also want to reduce flouting of traffic rules and crashes to the barest minimum in order to save lives and property before, during and after the Eld-el-Kabir celebration,” Alonge said.

He, however, urged motorists to always exercise patience while driving and ensure that their vehicles are in good conditions with good tyres, braking systems, wipers, trafficators, headlamps and other accessories.

Alonge added that the combined team of FRSC personnel and other security agencies would arrest any motorists and other road users who flout traffic rules.

NAN reports that the Federal Government has declared July 11 and July 12 as public holidays to mark the Eld-el-Kabir celebration.(NAN)

