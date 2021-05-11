The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has deployed no fewer than 170 personnel and three patrol vehicles on the Ore-Benin expressway for the Eld-el-Fitri celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government on Monday declared May 12 and May 13 as public holidays to celebrate the Eld-el-Fitri.

Mr Olusegun Aladenika, the FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, Ondo State told NAN that the kick off of the Special Patrol on Tuesday was to ensure free flow of traffic on the Ore-Benin expressway.

He said that the deployment was to also check the motorists speed limits, overloading of goods and passengers and reckless driving among others to save lives on the expressway.

The FRSC boss said that 80 Special Marshals, 75 Regular Marshals and 22 FRSC personnel had also been deployed for the special patrol which began on May 11 to May 17 to check excesses of motorists and ensured free flow of traffic.

“There is high record of vehicular movement on this expressway especially at this crucial time with lots of the drivers not taking necessary precautions against speed and reckless driving.

“We implore our drivers to ensure their vehicles are in good order, set out early enough to avoid night driving and take necessary precautions against speed and reckless driving for,” Aladenika said.

While wishing all Muslim faithfuls happy Eld-el-Fitri celebration, he urged motorists to always obey all traffic rules and regulations saying that erring drivers would be arrested and prosecuted. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

