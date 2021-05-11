Eld-el-Fitri: FRSC deploys 170 personnel, 3 patrol vehicles on Ore-Benin expressway

The Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has deployed no fewer 170 personnel and three patrol vehicles on the Ore-Benin expressway for the Eld-el-Fitri celebration.

The News Agency of Nigeria () reports that the Government on Monday May 12 and May 13 as public holidays to the Eld-el-Fitri.

Mr Olusegun Aladenika, the FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, Ondo State told that the kick off of the Special Patrol on Tuesday  was to ensure free flow of traffic on the Ore-Benin expressway.

He said that the deployment was to also check the motorists speed limits, overloading of goods and passengers and reckless among others to save lives on the expressway.

The FRSC boss said that 80 Special , 75 Regular and 22 FRSC personnel had also been deployed for the special patrol which began on May 11 to May 17 to check excesses of motorists and ensured  free flow of traffic.

“There is high record of vehicular movement on this expressway especially at this crucial time lots of the drivers not taking necessary precautions against speed and reckless .

“We implore our drivers to ensure their vehicles are in good order, set out early enough to avoid night and take necessary precautions against speed and reckless for,” Aladenika said.

While wishing all Muslim faithfuls happy Eld-el-Fitri celebration, he urged motorists to always obey all traffic rules and regulations saying that erring drivers would be arrested and prosecuted. ()

