Eld-el-Fitri: FRSC deploys 1,300 for special patrol in Ogun

By Ige Adekunle

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,300 personnel for a special patrol in Ogun to promote road safety during the Eld-el-Fitr celebration.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of FRSC,

Mr Ahmed Umar, gave the figure in a statement signed by the command’s Public Education Officer, Mrs Florence Okpe, on Thursday in Ota, Ogun.

Umar said that the 1,300 personnel comprised special and regular marshals.

He said that the personnel had been deployed for a five-day special patrol to begin on Thursday.

The sector commander said that the special patrol would focus on tackling excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, lane indiscipline, use of phone while driving, seat belt violation and overloading.

He added that the patrol would tackle use of expired/substandard tyres and use of drugs while driving, among other offences.

Umar said that 25 patrol vehicles, six ambulances, five patrol motor bikes and two tow trucks had been deployed for the special patrol.

He added that the command deployed breathalyzers for testing drivers for drug and alcohol consumption, and machines for rescuing trapped accident victims.

The FRSC boss said that the command would be collaborating with other agencies for greater efficiency.

“We are, therefore, appealing to motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations, especially in areas where road rehabilitation is ongoing and where traffic is being diverted.

“In addition, motorists travelling during this period to celebrate with their loved ones are advised to drive cautiously and ensure their journeys are properly planned, with their vehicles routinely serviced,’’ he said.

The sector commander gave the theme of the special patrol as: “Avoid Speeding, Overloading and Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Alive’’.

He advised members of the public to call FRSC emergency telephone number in case of accidents and obstructions.

He gave the toll-free number as 122. (NAN)