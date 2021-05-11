Eld-el-fitri: FAAN urges airport users to abide by COVID-19 protocol

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has advised passengers and airport users abide by all the laid down COVID-19 while using the airports.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, gave the advice in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

Yakubu assured passengers that the authority has put adequate measures in place guarantee the safety and security of airport users during and after the celebration.

She said that the authority noted the recent in parts of the world with respect the COVID-19 pandemic requires that all hands on deck.

The general manager advised passengers to leave their homes early enough, so as to get to the airports and complete all check-in formalities in good time to avoid missing their flights. (NAN)

