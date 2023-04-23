Eld-el-Fitr: U.S.-based Muslim woman preaches peace, unity

By Cecilia Ologunagba

Mrs Maimuna Isa, a U.S.-based Nigerian Muslim, has called on Nigerians at home and abroad to embrace peace, love and unity to move Nigeria forward.

Isa, the wife of immediate past Defense Adviser at the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in New York.

NAN reports that Isa had on Friday hosted Eid celebration in collaboration with other Muslim sisters for the Nigerian community at Bronx, New York, bringing Christians and Muslims together to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Eid-el Fitri marks the end to the month-long Ramadan fast and the commencement of Shawaal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar.

“I’ve been in New York now for over six years and I noticed how other nationalities observe the Muslim Eid celebrations with nothing similar being done by Nigerians.

“This is acknowledging our flamboyance when it comes to “owanbe”, this gave birth to the Nigerian Eid celebrations committee New York.

“Our maiden celebration was held on Friday and will subsequently hold Eid celebration in New York annually,’’ she said.

Isa told NAN that the importance of the event was for all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliation, to come together to celebrate “our oneness, unity and togetherness.

“The event was meant to bring us all together as one to share love and merriment so our message to Nigerians is to love one another and be united,’’ she said.

NAN learnt that the wife of the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Mrs Aishatu Muhammad-Bande, was among prominent Nigerians that were present at the event. (NAN)