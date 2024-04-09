Eld-el-fitr: Police assures adequate security in Oyo

The Police Command in Oyo, on Tuesday assured citizens of the state adequate security before, during and after Eld-el-fitr celebration.

The command gave the assurance in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Muslims will be celebrating the Eld-el-fitr celebration on Wednesday, to mark the end of 30 days fasting in the month of Ramadan.

According to Osifeso, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Adebola Hamzat, said that a comprehensive security provision had been put in place to ensure relative calmness during and beyond the holidays.

He said the command’s spotlight would be beamed extensively across all critical infrastructure, places of worship, recreation centres public spaces, financial institutions and all connecting routes and highways leading in and out of the state.

“Consequent on the above and in line with Standard Operational Procedure (SOP), the CP has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Tactical teams and formations throughout the command to lead security operations from the frontline.

“These shall include, Intelligence led motorised patrols, intensive stop and dearch, surveillance routines around places of residence, national critical infrastructure and purposeful raids to rid criminal elements,”he said.

He said that the command had increased layers of supervision for its field operatives during the holidays and beyond in order to ensure optimal professionalism in the discharge of its duties.

Osifeso said that the CP felicitated with all Muslim faithfuls and the general public on the successful completion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The PPRO re-affirmed the command’s commitment toward the protection of lives and property for all and sundry. (NAN)

By Suleiman Shehu