Eld el-Fitr: APC calls for prayers for unity, security, progress 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians, especially Muslim faithfuls, to pray for the country’s unity, security and progress as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr – the feast of breaking the fast -.

Mr Henry Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja./

“The sunrise-to-sunset fast leading to this celebration is usually characterised by repentance, supplications, piety, charity, spiritual upliftment and total devotion to Allah.

“As we celebrate, we urge our Muslim faithfuls to continue to lead lives that exemplify such timeless virtues as self-denial, more prayers for humility,, love, kindness, charity and forgiveness.

“We call for prayers for the nation’s unity, security and progress,” he said.

The APC spokesman prayed that the celebration would strengthen bonds of selfless love, charity and kindness among families, neighbours and the less-privileged.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Mogbede