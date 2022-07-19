Elcrest Exploration donates relief items to oil spill communities in Delta

The Elcrest Exploration and Production Nigeria limited has presented various relief items to two communities in Gbetiokun, Delta, recently affected by oil spill.

The company made the presentation on behalf of itself and the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), Operator of the OML 40 Joint Venture (JV) to Beresibi and Eghoro communities.This is contained in a statement on Tuesday by Mr Ewoma Agba, Elcrest’s Community Relations Coordinator (CRC).According to Agba, the gesture is to ameliorate the effects of an oil spill from MT Harcourt (a vessel used by the JV to store produced crude oil before export) in Gbetiokun (OML 40).He said the donations, which were a combination of cash and materials, were part of its social citizenship covenant with host communities.The Elcrest’s CRC explained that the donation was consistent with the company’s corporate social responsibility commitment to positively impact host communities and the environment.“

We have noticed with utmost dismay the impact the spill brought to Gbetiokun.“The JV being a reputable organisation, is responsible and responsive to the plights of the community where it operates.”He expressed the company’s empathy with the communities’ plight knowing that the oil spill affected vegetation and surface water which were the major sources of their livelihood.He charged the communities to be resilient and urged the leaders to ensure judicious distribution of the relief materials to those in dire need adding that the JV would monitor the exercise.Agba also said that Mr Stanley Ekwejunor-Etchie, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Beresibi Community, on behalf of the community appreciated the JV partners for alleviating the plights of the people.

He also said that Ekwejunor-Etchie called on other corporate bodies and well meaning individuals to emulate the kind gesture by supporting the affected communities.“Similarly, Mr Bemigho Ebosa, Eghoro Community’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), lauded Elcrest’s representatives for ensuring the delivery of the materials.He also appealed to government at all levels, oil companies, and other relevant agencies to prevent a repeat of such occurrence which threatened the lives and economic mainstay of the community.Mr Eniyan Henry Tonwe, Chairman, Ureju community, in his remark also appreciated the gesture of the company and its partners and gave assurance that the items would be properly distributed. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

