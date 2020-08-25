Elanza News gets OSIWA grant

Elanza Magazine, publishers of Elanza News has secured the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) grant.

The project which is a three- month funding for training, communication, data, fuelling and other logistics, will be coordinated by International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR).

Elanza Magazine grant is part of efforts by OSIWA to support community media organizations to continue to operate during and after COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter of the award sent to the media organization by the Senior Programme Officer, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Gloria Agema, said five reporters of Elanza Magazine will be trained during the three- month period.

The statement read in part: “Your organisation has been selected to benefit from the OSIWA, COVID-19 Media Response Intervention Grant for vulnerable small media organisations in Nigeria.

“The project is a 3-month intervention designed to support local and community-based media houses to continue to operate during the pandemic.

“The ICIR is implementing the intervention project to provide support, training and advice to journalists and media organisations on how they can continue to do critical journalism in the period of COVID -19 and beyond.

“A total grant of three hundred and seventy-five (₦375,000) thousand naira only has been awarded to your organisation for the duration of three months to cater for the operational needs of five reporters in your newsrooms.

“This include the following: Communication, Data, Fuel, Transportation, ” the statement added.

The statement noted that the funds would be disbursed monthly and the organization are expected to acknowledge and send a receipt for the amount received.

She further said that the ICIR will send a Certificate of Honour to enable the reporters to retire funds received.

“This is necessary to facilitate your receiving other tranches of the grant. As part of the conditions of this award, you are expected to participate in the virtual training programme to develop skills for journalists to be organized by the ICIR,” she added.