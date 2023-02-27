El-Rufai’s son clinches Kaduna North Federal Constituency seat

By Mohammed Tijjani

El-Rufai Muhammad Bello of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has won the Kaduna North Federal Constituency in Kaduna state with 51,052 votes.

Prof Mohammed Magaji Garba of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Returning Officer for House Representatives, Kaduna North, announced the result at the Magajin Gari Collation Center in Kaduna on Monday.

Garba declared Bello winner of the election having defeated his closest contender, the incumbent member representing the area, Malam Suleiman Samaila Abdu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 34, 808 votes.

Malam Aliyu Mohammed Ahmad of NNPP came third with 10, 148 and Shehu Mohammed Faisal of Labour Party (LP) scored 7,531votes.

“El-Rufai Mohammed Bello having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned elected.’’

The returning officer said the constituency had 369, 428 registered voter.

He said that out of the 369, 428 registered voters, 110, 269 7 voters were accredited for the election, while 106, 073 valid votes were cast. (NAN)