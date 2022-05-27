El-Rufai’s ally, Uba Sani wins Kaduna APC guber primaries

Senator Uba Sani has won the All Progressives Congress, APC gubernatorial primaries for the 2023 elections in Kaduna State.

Senator Uba Sani defeated two other aspirants in the race.Those defeated are Sani Sha’aban and Bashir Abubakar.

According to the result at the end of the primary election, Senator Uba Sani polled 1,149 votes, while Bashir Abubakar garnered 37 votes.Sani Sha’aban polled 10 votes in the primary race to emerge third.

Uba Sani is an incumbent Senator representing Kaduna Central.He is a long-time associate of Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

The APC gubernatorial candidate was also a civil society activist during Nigeria’s military rule in the nineties.He was a close associate of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN.

