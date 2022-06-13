El-Rufai’s Adviser appointed Visiting Associate Professor by University of Johannesburg

The University of Johannesburg, South Africa, has appointed Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Special Adviser on Research and Special Programmes, Dr. Omano Edigheji as a Visiting Associate Professor of Practice – Global Excellence & Stature (GES) in the Humanities.

In the letter of appointment, the University noted that he is “expected to provide effective, practice- oriented strategic direction and advise on cutting-edge transdisciplinary research and innovation activities/programmes, involving multiple academic departments and aligned to the fourth industrial revolution”, its current strategic focus.

Through the GES Initiative, the University of Johannesburg appoints distinguished academics to improve research excellence, nurture next generation of academics and expand its global footprint. Among those who have previously been appointed under this initiative are Professor Wole Soyinka and Professor Adebayor Olukoshi.

Reacting to his appointment, Dr. Edigheji said, “I am excited about this appointment by the University that is ranked the 2nd best University in Africa, and 412th in the world. I will contribute my share to improve its ranking, and ensure that my work remains scholarly and policy relevant”.

Dr. Edigheji, a political economist, is an established scholar and development practitioner, who has lectured at the University of Witwatersrand, and the Nelson Mandela University, both in South Africa. He has published extensively, including three edited books and his latest single-authored book, entitled, NIGERIA: DEMOCRACY WITHOUT DEVELOPMENT: HOW TO FIX IT. He has made over 100 presentations at local and international conferences attended by scholars and top government officials.

