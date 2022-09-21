El-Rufai warns students: moves to block Kaduna-Abuja Road unacceptable

The Kaduna State Government has described the plan by university students to block Kaduna-Abuja Road as unacceptable.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai issued this warning through a statement signed by Mr.Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State on Tuesday.

University students have been protesting against the lingering strike by ASUU, leading to disruption of movements Monday at the airport in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.The students reportedly plan to protest in Abuja including along the Kaduna-Abuja way.

El-Rufai’s government however said: “The Kaduna State Government wishes to remind members of the general public that any move to block the Kaduna-Abuja Road (or any routes) in order to express dissatisfaction, is unacceptable and a prelude to breakdown of law and order.

“By this notice, individuals or groups planning to restrict citizens’ movements are advised to desist in the interest of public peace. While the Kaduna State Government is not depriving citizens the right to express discontent, public security and safety must always be the foremost consideration.

“The danger of barricading a strategic route like the Kaduna-Abuja Road is better appreciated within the context of ongoing security operations covering the route, and other areas of interest.

According to Kaduna state government “Keen attention must also be given to the possibility of certain gatherings degenerating into violence.

“Citizens are therefore strongly advised against participating in such processions, particularly those which will impact the normal socio-economic activities of other citizens, or expose lives to unnecessary danger.

“Citizens may kindly be reminded that collective security should remain the first and most important consideration at all times. Individuals, unions and other groups are therefore urged to note this advisory for strict compliance. “

