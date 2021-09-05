El-Rufai visits Plateau on condolence over attacks

Gov. Nasiru El’ Rufai of Kaduna State, has visited Plateau to  commiserate  with the  government  and its people,  over  of lives and property  in recent in the state.

El’Rufai’ condolence visit to Plateau  is  contained in a statement on Sunday  by Mr Doman Wetkum,  Chief Press to the Plateau  Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden.

The Kaduna state at the visit, said that adherence to the rule of law, was  critical to the survival and stability of every society.

said that Kaduna state  and Plateau, were not only neighbours, but constantly faced with violent experiences.

The assured that Kaduna state would collaborate with Plateau, through sharing ideas, that would help in tackling the spate of insecurity in both states.

El-Rufai noted the relentless efforts of Gov. Simon Lalong, toward the restoration of peace in Plateau, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

Responding on behalf of  Lalong, Tyoden thanked El-Rufai for commiserating with Plateau at its current trying times.

Tyoden decried current security situation in the state and across the nation, calling for concerted efforts  to salvage  the situation.(NAN)

