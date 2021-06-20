El-Rufai visits communities along Kaduna-Abuja Road

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Saturday paid a confidence-building visit to communities affected by bandit attacks around the Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State disclosed this in a statement Sunday.

He said the Governor who was accompanied by the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, was at Sabon Gayan and Kakkau areas where he interacted with citizens.

The Governor was received at the Kaduna-Abuja Road by the Force Commander (Operation Thunder Strike), Lt. Col. MH Abdullahi, who briefed him on the security situation in the general area, and specifically on the barricading of the road by citizens following the bandit attacks.

After ensuring accelerated flow of traffic, the Governor held a meeting at Kakkau community which was attended by the village head, Mr. Iliya Garba Zarmai and members of the community.

The Governor condoled with communities across the state where citizens were killed within the last one week, and assured them of the state government’s commitment to security of lives and property. He added that the government was aware of their plights, as conveyed in daily security reports from action agencies.

El-Rufai further assured the residents that the government is working resolutely, round the clock, with security agencies, in addressing the menace.

He warned against blocking of roads, a practice he described as detrimental to the activities of innocent citizens whose movement is forced to a halt. He stressed that such actions would offer no solution, but only create panic and further breakdown of law and order.

Furthermore, within the last one week, from Monday 14th to Friday 18th June 2021, security agencies reported to the Kaduna State Government several cases of attacks by bandits which left some citizens dead in Kakkau, Damba-Kasaya, Kankomi, Kajuru town, Idasu, Karaukarau, and Sobawa villages in Chikun, Igabi, Giwa and Kajuru local government areas.

Governor El-Rufai has sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls.

