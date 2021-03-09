Governor Nasir El Rufai will receive the 2020 annual report on security from the Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Tuesday, said that the presentation of the report will be attended by government and security officials and guests from academia, civil society and the media.

The statement which said that Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, will make the presentation, said that the security report ‘’extends the transparency of the daily reports across an annual cycle, providing a facts-based assessment of the security challenges the state confronts.’’

Adekeye recalled that ‘’Aruwan is the pioneer Commissioner of the first ministry of internal security to be established by a state government in Nigeria.

‘’Malam El-Rufai, who created the ministry at the beginning of his second-term in 2019, mandated it to manage the state government’s relationship with the federal security agencies and coordinate their activities towards securing the people in an atmosphere of unprecedented challenges,’’ he added.

The Special Adviser noted that ‘’with its frequent updates on security events, the Ministry has broken a longstanding taboo in making security information that was usually classified public.

‘’This reflects both a commitment to transparency and the strength of the relationship the Ministry has built with security agencies who trust it to responsibly handle security data, ‘’ he added.

According to Adekeye, ‘’the Ministry has itself become a consistent source of information to the security agencies through its Operations Room which is open 24 hours to receive reports from citizens.’’

