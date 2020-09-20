El-Rufai to participate in maiden Kaduna Marathon on Nov. 21

Gov. Nasiru of says the state is making arrangements to host a half- on Nov. 21, 2020, tagged ‘Kaduna Runs’.

According to him, the maiden will hold annually, and is meant to discover talents and attract investors to the state.

“Our hope is that it will also help reinforce Kaduna’s hard-earned reputation as an investment hub. As a fixture on the sporting and social calendars, Kaduna Runs will also attract interested persons to visit our state.”

It is a compelling idea to bring our people together in a common endeavour, he added while unveiling the event to newsmen in Kaduna.

“Let us run together. From those seeking the glory of winning a sporting contest, to young persons out to hone their talent in the half-, to citizens who merely want to or meet people or cheer up the runners, there is something for everyone,” he said.

The governor added that the event can also be used to raise funds for charities or to support good causes.

He therefore called on all residents – old or young, male or female, rich and poor – to support Kaduna Runs, a 13 miles half-marathon.

assured that all will be observed during the event.

NAN reports that the governor obtained form to participate in the Marathon. (NAN)


