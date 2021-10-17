El-Rufa’i tasks APC officials on excellent leadership in Kaduna State

Kaduna State’s Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i on Saturday tasked newly-inaugurated state officials of the All People’s Congress (APC) to discharge excellent leadership to move the party forward.

Addressing the officials at their inauguration, the governor commended the leadership of the party and urged members to uphold its spirit and maintain an excellent synergy between government and the people.

“Party members in Kaduna State have demonstrated an admirable commitment to the interest of the APC by ensuring that the ward, local government and state congresses of our party went smoothly.

“Special thanks to APC members and leaders in Kaduna State for electing many women into the new state executive committee, including the first ever female deputy Chairman.

“I commend our members for the success of the exercise to renew our party leadership and I appeal to all APC members to continue to uphold the party spirit and maintain excellent synergy between the party and the government ,’’ El-Rufa’I said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

