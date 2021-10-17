El-Rufa’i tasks APC officials on excellent leadership in Kaduna State

Nasir-El-Rufai Kaduna state gov

Kaduna ’s Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i on Saturday tasked newly-inaugurated officials of the All People’s Congress (APC) to discharge excellent to move the party forward.

Addressing the officials at their inauguration, the governor commended the of the party and urged members to uphold its spirit and an excellent synergy between government and the people.

in Kaduna have demonstrated an admirable commitment to the interest of the APC by ensuring that the ward, local government and congresses of party went smoothly.

“Special thanks to APC members and leaders in Kaduna for electing many women the new state committee, including the ever female Chairman.

“I commend members for the success of the exercise to renew party and I to all APC members to continue to uphold the party spirit and excellent synergy between the party and the government ,’’ El-Rufa’I said.

The News of Nigeria (NAN)

