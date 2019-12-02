El-Rufai signs ₦259.25bn 2020 Appropriation Bill into law

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, has signed the 2020 Appropriation bill, passed by the State Assembly, into law.

The deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, had presented N257.8 billion as the 2020 proposed budget on October 15, emphasising that the “estimate placed a premium on human capital development and physical infrastructure.”

In a statement made available on the Kaduna State Government’s Twitter page on Monday, the House of Assembly increased the budget size to N259.25 billion, up from the N257.9 billion in the draft budget that was presented by Mrs Balarabe on 15 October 2019.