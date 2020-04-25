El-Rufai salutes Muslim community as Ramadan begins

Governor Nasir El’ Rufai of Kaduna State, has called on Muslims to see the special circumstances under which Ramadan was being observed this year as a necessary sacrifice to safeguard public health.

In a message to mark the commencement of Ramadan on Friday in Kaduna , the governor expressed gratitude to Allah for His mercy even at this difficult time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the message was signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye,

The governor urged Muslims to pray for the country, peace in the land and the containment of COVID-19, as they observed the discipline of fasting, worship and spiritual renewal in the holy month.

El’ Rufai also lauded the commitment of Imams and other leaders of faith to ensure that activities connected to Ramadan were conducted without mass gatherings and congregational worship.

He described this rational approach to the practise of faith as exemplary.

The governor also noted that the severe challenges posed to lives and livelihoods made it impossible to relax the quarantine conditions at this time.

He reminded everyone to observe public health advice as social distancing, regular hand-washing, wearing of face masks, avoiding large gatherings and the practise of respiratory hygiene.

The governor, therefore, expressed confidence that if the precautions were observed as stated, “we would be nearer to fully containing the COVID-19 pandemic”. (NAN)