El-Rufai salutes citizens on Eid-el-Fitr

Governor Nasir El Rufai has advised Muslim faithful to extend the spirit of Ramadan into everyday life, practicing faith and worship in the most noble tradition, and treating fellow humans with charity and generosity of spirit.

The governor who made this known while feliciting with Muslims of Kaduna state on the occasion of Eid el Fitr, congratulated them on the successful completion of Ramadan fasting.

He also prayed to the Almighty Allah to accept their acts of worship, abstinence and charity that characterized the fasting period.

In a statement issued by Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication, El Rufai also urged citizens to keep hope alive amidst the current challenges.

The statement said that the ‘’ governor appealed to all residents of Kaduna state to continue to do their utmost for peace and harmony in all our communities.’’

El Rufai further ‘’assured residents of the state government’s unwavering commitment and determination to rally every resource to address the security challenges and make our communities safer for life, liberty and livelihoods.’’

According to the statement, the governor prayed to ‘’ Allah to bless the people of Kaduna state and their endeavours and to bring peace, prosperity and progress to Nigeria.’’

