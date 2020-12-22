El-Rufai sacks GM, LG Education Secretaries

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has made some personnel adjustments in order to reinvigorate governance and deepen reforms in the education sector in Kaduna state.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Tuesday said that the General Manager of Community and Social Development Agency(CSDA) has been removed and the Education Secretaries of all the 23 local government have been relieved of their appointments.

The statement said that Mrs Saude Amina Atoyebi has been appointed as the acting General Manager of CSDA, adding that ’’she will combine this responsibility with her role as head of the State Social Investment Office until a new GM is recruited through a competitive, advertised process. ‘’

Adekeye further said that ‘’the most senior official in the Education Department of each LGA will act as Education Secretary until substantive appointments are announced.’’

According to the statement, Saude joined the government in 2015 and has served as Senior Special Assistant (Administration) to Governor El-Rufai, adding that she ‘’was appointed in 2019 as State Focal Person on Social Investment.’’

“Saude began working for Malam Nasir El-Rufai in 2012 as a researcher for his acclaimed budget series. She served as secretary of the Finance sub-committee of the 2015 Kaduna State Transition Committee before her appointment as the governor’s Personal Secretary and Senior Special Assistant, Administration.

‘’In these roles, she has provided support for the running of the Governor’s Office and has sometimes covered the duties of the Principal Private Secretary,’’ the statement added.

According to Adekeye, ‘’ Saude Amina Mohammed, she graduated in Economics from ABU Zaria, close to her Wusasa roots, before taking a master’s degree in Advertising and Marketing from Coventry University, United Kingdom.

‘’She has attended the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education Programme on Adaptive Leadership and the Agha Khan University’s Voice of Leadership programme,’’ he added