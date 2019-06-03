El-Rufai retains SSG, PPS, names Kanyip as Deputy Chief of Staff

Three senior officials of the Kaduna State Government have been reappointed to their first-term roles by Governor Nasir el-Rufai.. According to a statement by the Governor’s Spokesman, SamueL Aruwan, those reappointed include the Secretary to the State Government, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Principal Private Secretary Dr. Salisu Suleiman and Senior Adviser-Counsellor Jimi Lawal.

Both Balarabe Abbas Lawal and Salisu Suleiman were among the first set of appointees named by Malam Nasir El-Rufai before he was sworn-in for the first-term in May 2015.

The statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House disclosed that several Special Assistants also retain their roles, while Barrister James Kanyip, has been appointed Deputy Chief of Staff in the office of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe. Kanyip, a widely published lawyer, holds an LL.M in Human Rights Law. He was twice chairman of Kaura Local Government and has been a consultant to several local and international organisations.

“The Kaduna State Government is continuing its personnel selection for the second-term. Further to this, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has approved the following appointments:Balarabe Abbas Lawal, ​​Secretary to the State Government; Dr. Salisu Suleiman​​Principal Private Secretary; Jimi Lawal ​​​Senior Adviser-Counsellor; Peter Jones​​​Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration)

5. James Kanyip​​​,Deputy Chief of Staff(Deputy Governor’s Office) and Zainab Mohammed​​,Senior Special Assistant, Economic Matters/Administrator of the Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship Programme

Others retained include Adejoh Momoh​​​,Special Assistant, Research & Documentation; Joel Adoga,​​​Special Assistant, Administration; Mubarak Mohammed​​,Special Assistant, Project Implementation;Hosea Sani,​​​Special Assistant, KADGIS; Maimuna Zakari​​,Special Assistant, Priority Projects; Halima Idris,​​​Special Assistant, Creative Arts Development, Tamar Nandul, ​​​Special Assistant, Inter-Governmental Relations; Peculiar Nwaohiri, ​​Special Assistant, Abuja Liaison Office; Elias Yahaya​​​Special Assistant, Programmes; Iliyasu Jega, ​​​Special Assistant, Protocol and Umar Farouk Saleh​​, Personal Assistant

“All Special Advisers are to continue in their current roles until the expiration of the tenure of the Kaduna State House of Assembly that was elected in 2015.

“Further announcements on appointments and reappointments will be made after the newly-elected Kaduna State House of Assembly convenes,” the statement said.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

