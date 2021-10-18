El-Rufai receives Security Report on Wednesday

The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs will present its security report for the third quarter to the Gov. Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, on Monday, said that the report would be presented by Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner,  at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

The statement recalled that established the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in 2019 with a mandate “to the state government’s with federal security agencies and to coordinate their activities towards securing the in a time of unprecedented challenges“.

According to him, “Aruwan has led the ministry to shatter longstanding taboos about security information, releasing frequent updates on security events as of a commitment to transparency.

“The ministry has also built a close with the security agencies which trust it to responsibly handle security data.

The special adviser said that ‘’the  Security Incidents Report for the Third Quarter 2021 continues the pattern of  transparency initiated with the daily security updates, and provides facts-based assessment of the security challenges the state confronts.’’

“The presentation of the report will be attended by officials from the military, police and other security agencies and guests from academia, society, the media and members of the diplomatic corps,’’ he added. (NAN)

