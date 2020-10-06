El-Rufai presents N237.52bn 2021 budget to Assembly

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai on Tuesday presented a 2021 budget proposal of N237.52 billion to the state House of Assembly.

El-rufai said the sum of N124 billion, which is almost 79 percent of the capital budget of N157.56bn is allocated to the Economic and Social sectors.

The governor said that the huge allocation was to preserve investment levels in Education and Health, while continuing with the government urban renewal programmes.

He said that the sum of N157.56 billion was set aside for capital projects, while N79.96 billion was for recurrent expenditure, representing 66:34 ratio.

He said that the state government would soon approach the house with more bills, which include the state social protection policy bill.