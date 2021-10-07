El-Rufai praises Zazzau Emir as monarch celebrates anniversary

Governor Nasir El Rufai has said that the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli has demonstrated remarkable candour and deep passion for the safety and wellbeing of the people in the last one year in office.

The governor who made this remark at the first anniversary lecture of His Highness, Ambassador Nuhu Bamali, the Emir of Zazzau, further praised the seriousness with which he attends to security matters, including prompt reporting and the mobilisation of people and resources.

El Rufai who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, noted that ‘’Kaduna State Government views the traditional institution as a vital partner in the security architecture.’’

According to him, ‘’the traditional institution is represented on the State Security Council, and we value the unique grassroots networks they have.’’

The governor disclosed that the counsel and suggestions of the Royal Fathers ‘’have informed the consistent push by the governors of the North West states and Niger State for consistent and simultaneous military operations against the criminal elements and terrorists that menace our people.’’

El Rufai said that the government regrets the inconvenience that the shutting down of telephone networks in some places and stopping the use of motorcycles, to complement military operations.

The governor who pleaded for understanding, argued that ‘’these are tough times and we need to continue to support the security agencies to end the killings and pillage criminals are inflicting on our people.’’

El Rufai also said that the Emir’s emergence marked the first transition in Zazzau Emirate in 45 years, adding that the government wishes him ‘’a successful reign and we pray that this will the first of many anniversaries to come.’’

