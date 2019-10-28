El-Rufai pledges to support DICON

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has reiterated his commitment to give necessary support to Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) for it to fully achieve the dreams of its founding fathers.

He made the remark during a courtesy visit to his office by the Director General Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Maj Gen Victor Ezugwu.

The Governor said he was delighted to know that DICON was entering into partnership with Sur Corporatewear of Turkey to produce garment for the Armed Forces of Nigeria, stressing that it was equally more heartwarming that the garment factory would be located in Kaduna.

His words; “Precisely 3 years ago, Kaduna State wanted to revive its textile factory and have even sought the commitment of Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior because we targeted the Armed Forces and Police and other agencies as end-user but we cannot explain what happened along the line”.



He however said he was glad that something similar will be taken off in Kaduna stressing that he would be willing to play the role of advocate to reach Ministry of Interior for the agencies under it to patronize this factory when fully operational.



“Let us know whatever support you need in terms of expansion; I know you will not have problem in terms of skilled manpower to work in the factory because Kaduna has a ready pool you can draw from.”



Mallam El-Rufai further expressed delight about 1000 jobs coming to Kaduna for a start, adding that he was also happy to know that the Chief Executive Officer of SUR Corporatewear was conceptualizing other investments in Kaduna State.

Earlier, the DG DICON Maj Gen Victor Ezugwu who said the joint partnership between DICON and SUR Corporatewear percent shares of profit between the duo expressed optimism that the garment factory will impact on Kaduna people positively, especially local farmers who are into cotton farming.



He further disclosed that SUR Corporatewear was coming to invest about 18 Million Dollars into the factory which would be completed under one year adding that by 2021, all military garment would be sourced locally from DICON-SUR Corporatewear factory.



Speaking further, he noted that besides the partnership with Sur-Corporate wear, DICON is also collaborating with Command Engineering Depot, Rigachikun to produce combat vehicles for the Nigerian Army, adding that about 10 units of armor plated vehicles would be launched soon, all fabricated with 70% local content by ingenuous Nigerians some of who were brought from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.



His words: “Nigeria has the capacity to take its destiny into its own hands by fabricating military products that would be in accordance with best global standard with lesser cost having diligently taken the comparative cost analysis.

The DG who further noted that DICON configured vehicles for operations, solicited the patronage of Kaduna state Government at a subsidized price, adding that DICON was also in the position to meet the ballistic vest and helmets need of the state security outfit.

He commended Governor El-Rufai for the giant strides he is taking in terms of infrastructural developments that are impacting positively on Kaduna people, stressing that he had seen remarkable changes under his administration because he was once a Cadet in Nigerian Defence Academy and also served in many places within the state.