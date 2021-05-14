Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State on Friday pledged to provide more infrastructure in Zaria and other parts of the state.

The governor made the pledge during the traditional Eid-el-Fitr (Hawan Bariki) procession in the city.

According to el-Rufai, the population explosion in Zaria and other population-related demands have not been taken into consideration by past administrations in the state.

He said his administration was considering expanding markets, hospitals, schools and the water system in the city to take care of the expanding population.

He appealed to the Emir of Zazzau to pray for God’s protection against banditry and other vices being experienced in the state.

“The security challenges being experienced in some parts of the state is preventing some people from going to their farms, government we will do everything possible to end the challenge.

“ We need you to support us with prayers to achieve this target in the emirate, Kaduna and Nigeria,’’ the governor said.

In his remarks, Amb. Ahmed Bamalli, the Emir of Zazzau, appealed for the completion of the last phase of the Zaria water project which is meant to address the challenge posed by the scarcity of potable water in the city.

Bamalli commended the governor for improving infrastructure in the state, especially in Zaria and other parts of the emirate.

The royal father also commended the governor and the heads of the various security agencies for their effort in taming the security challenges bedeviling many parts of the state. (NAN)

