El-Rufai pledges more support to Zangon Kataf peace process

Nasir-El-Rufai Kaduna state gov

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has reaffirmed the support of Kaduna State Government for the ongoing -level peace process in Zangon-Kataf and Jema’a local government .

The governor made this known when he hosted the Agwatyap, Chief Dominic Gambo-Yahaya, Wednesday in Kaduna.


A statement issued by Special Adviser to the governor Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, said that the Agwatyap visited the governor to brief the recent challenges confronting the peace process in Zangon-Kataf.

El-Rufai encouraged and leaders involved in promoting peace, not to be discouraged by the disruptions of the peace process by those who preferred the perpetuation of conflicts.

The governor commended the Agwatyap ‘’for courage in the push for peace across the communities in chiefdom and assured that the state government and the security agencies continue to support the quest for peace and security’’.

He expressed dismay over the resurgence of attacks that have resulted in the loss of lives and property in the area.

He however told the that troops of Operation Safe Haven and other security agencies are working to contain the recent upsurge.

El-Rufai appealed to the leaders to remain steadfast in maintaining peace and expose those who prefer the continuation of the tragic cycle of attacks and reprisals.

Earlier, the Agwatyap assured that leaders across communities in the area are working together to stop the renewed instances of violent attacks some villages.

He said the council is working to clarify and resolve the circumstances of the recent disappearance of three community leaders involved in the peace building process.

Gambo-Yahaya told the governor that Ardo Pate Usman-Kurmi, the Wakilin Fulani Atyap, Ardo Muhammadu Anchau and Yakubu Muhammadu have been since joining a team of community leaders to resolve a dispute involving a farmer whose crops were destroyed by cattle.(NAN)

