El-Rufai not on Koo, asks public to disregard impostor account

June 10, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Society News 0



The Government has disowned an account that is off as Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on Koo, an app that recently debuted in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement Thursday by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special to the (Media & ).

Malam El-Rufai has not signed on to Koo. As such, any account currently on that app purporting to be him is and should be treated as such,Adekeye said.

“The general public is advised to kindly disregard the impostor with the Koo handle @nelrufai and account name, Nasir El-rufai” the statement said.


Tags: , , , ,