El-Rufai not on Koo, asks public to disregard impostor account

The Kaduna State Government has disowned an account that is passing off as Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai on Koo, an app that recently debuted in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement Thursday by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication).

Malam El-Rufai has not signed on to Koo. As such, any account currently on that app purporting to be him is fake and should be treated as such,Adekeye said.

“The general public is advised to kindly disregard the impostor with the Koo handle @nelrufai and account name, Nasir El-rufai” the statement said.



