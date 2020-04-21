El-Rufai not in ICU – Chief of Staff + tweet

Mr Muhammad Sani Datijjo, Chief of Staff to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai took to his twitter handle Monday to debunk speculations that his boss was in an intensive Care Unit, ICU.

Newsdiaryonline recalls that the governor had recently tested positive for coronavirus. Significantly, El-Rufai has been communication from his isolation centre insisting that he has not yet tested negative. His aides however told our correspondent that he was improving and would soon be well.

In a bid to convince the public that the governor’s health had not degenerated his CoS tweeted on Monday “Alive and Well. Working from isolation. To all the folks tweeting about him in ICU, you shall see it before he does inshaAllah “

Mallam Nasir el-Rufai at 2:06pm, Monday 20 April.



