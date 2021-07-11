El-Rufai mourns former Deputy Gov Bala Bantex

Nasir-El-Rufai Kaduna state gov

Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on Sunday mourned his former deputy Mr Bala Bantex.


The condolence is contained in a statement personally signed El-Rufai and made available to journalists in Kaduna.


The governor said “In Bantex, have lost a dear friend and partner in the service of .


“In the midst of trying times, have received utter sadness of the departure of my friend and brother, His Excellency Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex).


” From our days as undergraduates in the 1970s to our practice as colleagues in the construction industry and eventually partners in a governance project, Bantex was consistently a man of brilliance and imagination.


“He believed in the potential of our state and in the capacity of our people to work together for progressive attainments.”


The stated further that ” Together, we took task of providing new leadership for in 2015.


 “He brought to his duties as deputy governor during our first term his unique insights as a politician experience in navigating the diversity of our state.”


According to the governor,  Bantex radiated hope and optimism in the future of the state, even when the circumstances were dreary.


He said Bantex had served the people of Kaduna State in several capacities prior to becoming a deputy governor.


The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bantext  served  as a delegate to the 1994 Constitutional Conference, Chairman of Kaura Local Government Council and member of Kaura Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.


“We would miss his brilliance and his commitment to Kaduna State, his easygoing manners, his sense of humour and steadfastness to his convictions.


have spoken to his family and conveyed our condolence on behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State. We shall work closely his family to a befitting farewell to a man who gave so much to this even when hobbled ill-health.


“We have been blessed to know Bantex and to work with him,” the governor said.


He also prayed  God to him peaceful rest and to comfort his wife, children and the entire family in this moment of grief and loss.(NAN)

