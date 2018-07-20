Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has expressed shock over the death of former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alhaji Ibrahim Coomasie.

In a statement signed by the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, he said that with the death of the former IGP, Nigeria had lost one of its last standing patriots, who served the nation with distinction.

The governor, who said that Coomasie made his mark as a public servant, and a respected leader, described him as a highly patriotic, reliable and committed Nigerian, whose invaluable counsel would seriously be missed.

“Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has received with a deep sense of grief news of the death of Alhaji Ibrahim Coomasie, the Sardaunan Katsina and Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

“On behalf of the people of Kaduna State and the State Government, I will like to extend my heartfelt condolence to the family of our respected elder and leader, Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie.

“Ibrahim Coomassie was a patriot and a distinguished Nigerian, who gave his all to foster peace, unity and progress of the country.

“We are grateful to him for his public service and the leadership he provided outside government. We recall with fondness his sterling role in the successful durbar, which held in December 2017 to mark the centenary of Kaduna City.