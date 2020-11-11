El Rufai mourns Balarabe Musa

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has expressed shock over the death of Alhaji Balarabe Musa, the second republic governor of old Kaduna State.

Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the governor said this in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

“Alhaji Balarabe Musa will be remembered as a progressive politician who tried in his time as governor to expand the horizons of opportunity for ordinary people.

“He made notable contributions towards industrialising the state, as a leader, he demonstrated at the ballot box, the capacity of a political party devoted to the protection of the interest of ordinary people to acquire power democratically.

“As a private citizen, he projected the qualities of principled politics, decency, integrity, consistency and commitment to improving the lives of our ‘talakawa’ in Kaduna State and Nigeria.

“In spite of the setback of his unwarranted impeachment from the office of the governor, Alhaji Balarabe Musa remained steadfast to his principles and spoke his mind often, helping to project a radical voice in public discourse in defense of democracy, and to advance social justice,’’ he said.

El Rufai prayed Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannar Firdaus and to comfort his family.(NAN)